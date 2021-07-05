Covid-19: More than 8,000 Staffordshire pupils self-isolating
- Published
A total of 975 school children are at home isolating in a town which has seen its number of Covid-19 cases "rocket".
Tamworth, Staffordshire, has the second highest infection rate in England after a 225% rise from 382 cases per 100,000 to 664, in the week up to 30 June.
And 8,215 pupils across the county were isolating and being taught at home instead, the county council said.
Tamworth's rising cases were last week partly linked to football fans out watching Euro 2020 games.
The county and borough councils linked cases to hospitality venues showing matches, as well as "a big increase" in schools.
Meanwhile, Tamworth Sports Bar, which was asked to shut after several cases among visitors, will remain closed until 12 July.
Thousands of school children were being asked to get tested after cases "rocketed in the area", Tamworth Borough Council said on Friday.
Staff and pupils at specific schools and colleges were taking PCR tests to "discover more cases and stop the spread of the virus".
"The virus is spreading rapidly in schools and through community transmission including where people have gathered to watch the Euro 2020 matches," the authority said.
Dr Richard Harling, the county's director of health and care, said: "We're seeing the biggest rise in cases amongst the 11 to 34 age group, which is why we've arranged for mobile testing units to be at schools in the areas where we've seen the most cases."
The council said last week the figures were a "record high" for Tamworth - above rates it saw at the height of the pandemic last year and nearly triple the Staffordshire average.
It was not linking the rise to a specific outbreak or venue, it added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk