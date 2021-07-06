Fresh appeal in Burton-upon-Trent woodland murder inquiry
Police investigating the suspected murder of a woman whose body was found in woodland are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Officers were called to Washlands, near Meadowside Leisure Centre, Burton-upon-Trent, at about 04:00 BST on Friday.
A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the woman's body but further tests were needed, police said.
A 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.
A small area of woodland was cordoned off by police but this has now been lifted.
"Detectives thank the community for their patience whilst an examination took place," a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said.
Specially-trained officers are supporting the woman's family.
