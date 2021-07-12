Covid-19: Extra testing amid Tamworth surge
- Published
Extra Covid testing is being offered in a town that has seen a spike in virus numbers for nearly a month.
The cases in Tamworth have mainly been among young people with clusters linked to pubs and fans watching Euro 2020, the county council said.
In the latest figures, the town's infection rate has dropped slightly to 691 cases per 100,000; down from 735 in the week up to 1 July.
But extra PCR testing has been extended until the end of the month.
Cases in Tamworth began rising after the England versus Scotland match on 18 June and currently has the 11th highest infection rate in England.
Dr Richard Harling, the county's director of health and care, said while most cases were mild and among people aged 18-24, that could change.
"We are concerned that they could spread to the older population who are more vulnerable to complications," he said.
Tamworth Borough Council leader, Jeremy Oates, said there were concerns the number of ongoing cases could see more people in hospital.
"While it's good news that this isn't translating into overwhelming hospital admissions, there are increasing numbers of Tamworth residents finding themselves in hospital," he said.
He urged residents to get a vaccine and a PCR test either at the Sir Robert Peel Hospital or Spinning School Lane car park.
At the hospital trusts with acute sites nearest to Tamworth residents, new Covid admissions are up, according to the latest figures.
At University Hospital Birmingham, they rose from 55 to 88 in the seven days up to 4 July, while at Derby and Burton they went up from 6 to 18.
