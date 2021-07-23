Tributes to Stoke-on-Trent man who died on trip to beach
A man who drowned during a trip to the beach was "amazing" and "always smiling", his family said.
Hamza Mansoor, who was 21 and from Stoke-on-Trent, was one of five friends who got in to difficulties at Crosby beach, Merseyside, on Tuesday. He died a short time after being pulled from the sea.
His family said the people who helped in the rescue attempts were "heroes".
Stoke-on-Trent's City Central Mosque said Mr Mansoor's death was "tragic".
Merseyside Police said the coastguard, RNLI, firefighters, police and ambulance service were all involved in the operation to rescue the men, who were in their 20s, and three were taken to hospital,
Mr Mansoor was also known as Hamza Kayani.
A statement from his family said: "Hamza's tragic death is a huge loss for our family, his friends and the community of Stoke-on-Trent.
"He had a warm and bubbly personality for which he will be fondly remembered."
They thanked "all the heroes at Crosby Beach who tried their best to save Hamza and his friends".
"Due to their actions, many families have been spared the heartache we are going through," they added.
The mosque said prayers had been held for Mr Mansoor and said it was "saddened to hear about the loss of life and especially when they are so young".
Leaders urged people to be careful of going into open water.
