Woman charged with man's murder in Burton upon Trent
A woman has been charged with murder after a man died at a house in Burton upon Trent.
Oliver O'Toole, 31, received emergency treatment from paramedics at the scene on Rosliston Road, in the Stapenhill area, just after midday on Sunday.
He was confirmed dead at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.
Kayley Mahood, of Rosliston Road, has been charged with his murder, and appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre earlier.
The 29-year-old is next due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police said Mr O'Toole's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
