Police bid to identify woman found dead in Perton lay-by
The identity of a woman found dead in a lay-by is still being sought, police have said.
The Staffordshire force said the body was found at about 02:00 BST on Monday on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, prompting a murder inquiry.
Police said they are still trying to identify the woman whose remains, it said, were "badly burned".
They appealed for anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
It said it was conducting multiple inquiries and working to identify her through forensic testing.
Det Supt Tom Chisholm said the force's main priority was to identify the woman, who he said is aged somewhere between her mid-teens to late 20s and is of slim build.
The body, he said, had been burned at the scene, possibly with the use of a form of accelerant.
"We really need to find out who this young woman was, so that we can hopefully identify how she got there and what happened to her," he added.
"This was a shocking and dreadful incident and we are determined, with your help and support, to bring those responsible to justice."
The force said Bridgnorth Road remained closed in both directions from Tinacre Hill to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane while forensic teams continued their investigations.
