CCTV 'captured abuse' at Eldertree Lodge mental health unit
- Published
Unprofessional and abusive staff behaviour was found at a mental health unit before it shut, inspectors said.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said two incidents captured on CCTV at Eldertree Lodge in Staffordshire saw doors slammed or forced shut on a patient.
Operator Coveberry Limited said it had taken over in November and had been in the process of making improvements.
The CQC said it had examined CCTV of six incidents on one ward at the hospital between 27 February and 13 April.
Its report was produced after an unannounced inspection of the site on 20 May and a follow-up visit on 3 June specifically to review the CCTV footage.
It highlighted multiple examples where staff at Eldertree Lodge, in Ashley, pulled or dragged a patient in an attempt to move them to the ward seclusion room.
Inspectors said the incidents captured on CCTV "demonstrated ill-treatment or abuse and the use of inappropriate restrictive techniques by one or more of the staff members present".
A previous inspection in March had rated the unit as inadequate, and the latest report found failings had not been addressed and people continued to receive unsafe care.
Debbie Ivanova, from the CQC said it had supported Eldertree Lodge to improve its care following the March inspection but "progress was not made".
'Lacked compassion'
"Our subsequent inspection, in May and June, found people continued to receive unsafe care," she said.
"In some cases, people were subjected to abuse and interactions that lacked compassion, dignity or respect.
"This is unacceptable and people deserved better.
"Closing a service is a last resort, but we do not hesitate to act proportionally when people are at risk of harm or receiving poor care."
Coveberry said it took over Eldertree Lodge in November 2020 and put in a plan to improve the facilities and staff training, under new leadership, but it said there was insufficient time to implement those changes before the CQC inspectors visited.
Reopening plans
"Rather than appeal CQC's decision, Coveberry worked closely with Commissioners, NHS England and CQC to ensure the safe and smooth transfer of patients as its absolute priority," it said.
The firm said it was now focussed on learning lessons from the report and aimed to reopen the site after changes are made.
Staffordshire Police said it had reviewed CCTV footage provided, but found no current criminal matters.
It said the force's Adult Safeguarding Exploitation Team continued "to work with the provider and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as part of their wider regulatory enquiry".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk