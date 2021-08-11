Staffordshire Covid-sceptic urges people to get vaccine
A Covid sceptic who has been hospitalised with the virus said he would urge people to have the vaccine.
"If you haven't been ill, you don't think you're going to get ill, so you listen to the [anti-vaccine] stuff," Marcus Birks said.
He has been in the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital for the last week.
"When you feel like you can't get enough breath, it's the scariest feeling in the world," he said.
A musician, he toured with his wife Lis, who is currently pregnant, as the group Capella, and said he ate healthily and exercised five times a week.
The 40-year-old said he had not had the vaccine.
"I kind of was ignorant towards it and just put it off," he said.
"Anyone that knows me would have like said that I was a conspiracy theorist before and even on my Facebook and stuff put posts about 'why are we getting the vaccine?'"
Flu-like feeling
He said the information had been skewed by social media and conspiracy theorists.
Mr Birks said symptoms had started with a flu-like feeling, which got progressively worse, and he was eventually admitted to hospital, suffering from breathing difficulties.
He said it had been a shock because he rarely got ill.
"First thing I am going tell all my family to do is get the vaccine and anybody I see," he said.
"And as soon as I can get it, I am definitely getting it."
