Murder arrest after burnt body found in Perton lay-by
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body, which had been set alight, was found in a lay-by.
The body of the woman, who is yet to be identified, was found just before 03:00 BST on Monday, on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, Staffordshire Police said.
A 41-year-old man from Wolverhampton remains in custody, the force added.
A post-mortem examination has taken place and the cause of the woman's death is under further investigation, police said.
On Wednesday, officers said they were "close" to identifying the woman, who was found with "significant burn marks".
The force previously said she was of slim build, aged between her mid-teens and late 20s, and was believed to have been driven to the site.
Det Supt Tom Chisholm said he is still urging anyone with information to come forward.
"We're at the early stages of a major investigation and we've had a great response from the public so far, but we're keen to get more information," he said.
"We have made an early arrest but I must stress this is not the end of our investigation and we still need the public's help."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk