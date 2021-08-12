Stoke-on-Trent bin lorry crush death: Calls for waste rethink
A coroner has called for changes at a recycling firm after a man was killed when he was compacted in a bin lorry.
Adam Forrester, 30, went missing after a night out in Stoke-on-Trent in 2017 and was not seen again until his body was found at a nearby recycling site.
It is thought Mr Forrester, of no fixed address at the time, had sought shelter in a skip and fallen asleep.
Margaret Jones, assistant coroner for North Staffordshire, has demanded action to prevent similar future loss.
An inquest, that concluded on 28 July, found Mr Forrester had died from alcohol intoxication as well as multiple injuries consistent "with being caused by compaction in a bin lorry".
Ms Jones said he had been seen putting his jacket into a commercial waste bin before going clubbing on 11 September four years ago.
He was later captured on CCTV leaving the club in Hanley the following morning, but was not seen again until about 14:40 BST on 12 September when his body was found in the top shed at Brown and Son Recycling in Sneyd Hill.
The coroner complained the firm had deployed a single-crew vehicle to an area known to be "vulnerable to vagrants" during poor weather conditions while it was dark.
She also criticised guidelines for monitoring waste collection that made "no mention of kicking bins or checking inside for persons".
Ms Jones wrote to the company and the Health and Safety Executive following the conclusion of the inquest calling for changes to be made to practices.
Brown and Son Recycling has been contacted for comment.
