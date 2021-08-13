Jomaa Jerrare: Murder arrests after Perton lay-by body find
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose badly burned remains were found in a lay-by.
Jomaa Jerrare, 52, of Heath Town, Wolverhampton, was found just before 02:30 BST on Monday on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, Staffordshire.
Police believe she was killed and then driven to the site and set alight.
Officers have detained a 76-year-old from Kingstanding, Birmingham, and another man aged 56 from Bilston, Wolverhampton.
Staffordshire Police said on Thursday it had traced the victim's mother and daughter, and understood Ms Jerrare's family had not seen her for approximately six weeks.
"We now need to piece together a timeline of where she's been since that point," Det Supt Tom Chisholm said. "We really need to understand where she's been and who her associates are."
He said detectives "strongly believe she died before she was brought [to Bridgnorth Road], so this would be a deposition site."
Although a post-mortem examination has been carried out, further tests are needed to establish how Ms Jerrare died, according to the force.
"We're trying to work backwards to understand how she died, why she died and who brought her here," Det Supt Chisholm said.
"For whatever reason, she's ended up here having been set on fire in really tragic circumstances."
The force said it would remain at the site over the coming days where officers were clearing hedgerows.
