Jomaa Jerrare: Police get more time to question suspects over lay-by body
Detectives have been given more time to question two men on suspicion of murdering a woman whose badly burned remains were found in a lay-by.
Jomaa Jerrare, 52, of Heath Town, Wolverhampton, was found in the early hours of 9 August on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, Staffordshire.
Police believe she was killed and then driven to the site and set alight.
A 76-year-old from Birmingham and a 56-year-old from Wolverhampton remain in custody, Staffordshire Police said.
Ms Jerrare's family had not seen her for approximately six weeks before her death, the force has said.
Further tests are due to be carried out to establish how she died.
