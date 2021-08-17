BBC News

Jomaa Jerrare: Suspects in Perton lay-by murder probe bailed

image captionJomaa Jerrare's family had not seen her for approximately six weeks before her death, Staffordshire Police said

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose burned body was found in a lay-by have been bailed.

Jomaa Jerrare's body was found during the early hours of 9 August on Bridgnorth Road in Perton, Staffordshire.

A 76-year-old man from Birmingham and a 56-year-old man from Wolverhampton were arrested on Friday.

Police believe Ms Jerrare, 52, from Wolverhampton, was killed and then driven to the site and set alight.

image captionJomaa Jerrare's remains were found on Bridgnorth Road on 9 August

Further tests are required to understand how she died, police said.

Prior to her body being discovered, she had not been seen by her family for approximately six weeks and detectives are working to establish her movements in the run-up to her death.

