Investigation into Stoke-on-Trent solar panel scheme
- Published
An investigation has been launched into a scheme to install solar panels on roofs in Stoke-on-Trent.
Ofgem said it would investigate how Community Energy Scheme (CES) UK treated its customers, examining its sales practices and solar panel installations for residents in council housing.
Residents have previously said the company "mis-sold" 25-year contracts.
CES UK said it would work with Ofgem during the investigation.
The scheme was run between Stoke-on-Trent City Council and energy supplier Solarplicity until the supplier went bust in 2019.
It offered residents reduced energy bills if they allowed solar panels to be installed on their roofs.
About 100 people have now signed a petition saying they were "misled" over the contracts.
Tenant Jo Lockett previously told the BBC she found out about her 25-year contract when she asked about changing suppliers, something customers were allowed to do.
The energy ombudsman received more than 580 complaints about Solarplicity in July 2019, the month before it ceased trading.
Ofgem said its investigation would examine whether CES UK breached consumer protection rules.
A spokesperson for the firm said: "We are committed to continuous improvement and we have always voluntarily provided Ofgem with information.
"We, along with the city council, will continue to work with and assist Ofgem during this investigation.
"As a company, we devote considerable time and resource to ensuring compliance with all laws and regulations, which includes the review of our literature and contracts by multiple lawyers, along with robust audit and quality assurance checks throughout the customer experience."
