Man jailed for attempted sex assault in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A man who attacked a woman leaving her wearing only a coat in the early hours has been jailed for eight years.
Craig Fairclough, 33, also tried to steal a mobile phone from a 12-year-old girl about six weeks before the attack in Hanley on 19 November, 2020.
He previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, attempted sexual assault and causing another to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Police officers found the woman shortly after 04:00 GMT following the attack.
Det Insp Zoe Kelsall, of Staffordshire Police's rape and serious sexual offences team, said: "I applaud the courage of the victim who supported our investigation which resulted in Fairclough being brought to justice."
Fairclough, of Downey Street, Hanley, was placed on the sex offenders register for life when he was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday.
The force added he had tried to steal the girl's phone as she walked to school in the city. She ran off but Fairclough was traced by his jacket and mobile phone which were left at the scene.
