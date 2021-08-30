Woman killed in Stafford hit-and-run crash
A woman has died after she was struck by a car, which then left the scene, police said.
The crash happened at about 23:30 BST on Sunday in Derrington Lane, off the A518 Newport Road, near Stafford Castle.
Staffordshire Police said they were appealing for help to identify the driver.
Det Insp Pete Goodwin said he believed the car involved was a blue Vauxhall Meriva.
"We're working to understand the circumstances and we need people's help. We need to find the vehicle involved which may have been damaged," he said.
Ambulance crews attended, but the woman, who is believed to be from Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
Police are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage.
