Woman admits charge over Stoke-on-Trent death
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm over a woman's death at a house in Stoke-on-Trent.
The body of Nicola Bray, 45, was found at her home on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of the city in August 2020.
Sheila Pickerill, 49, of Steel Street, Hartshill, admitted the charge at a hearing on Tuesday at Stafford Crown Court.
A sentencing date has been set for 15 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk