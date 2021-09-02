'Lifeline' Staffordshire school bus scheme faces axe
- Published
Hundreds of pupils in Staffordshire face not having access to school buses if a scheme allowing them to take up spare seats is axed.
Pupils aged between 16 and 18 were ineligible for free school transport in the county but had been able to buy a place under the vacant seat scheme.
Families living in rural areas said the practice had been a lifeline.
But new legislation has affected the system which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staffordshire County Council says the scheme - which normally helps about 300 pupils aged 16 to 18 - is no longer viable, and will not be reinstated unless the authority is "persuaded to do so".
The service's paid-for component is proving to be the issue. Updated government guidance states a commercial passenger element requires buses to accommodate wheelchair users, but many school vehicles are not equipped.
One mother, Victoria Bentham, says she now has to drive her 16-year-old daughter Xanthe six miles to Alleynes Academy in Stone - behind a bus "with empty seats on".
The bus had taken Xanthe to school for a decade, but the combination of turning 16, and the suspension of the vacant seat scheme for older teenagers, removed the option.
Mrs Bentham said the scheme had been "a lifeline for hundreds of parents," adding "there's no public transport and what about those families that don't have access to a car"?
She claimed: "[The council] has had a decade to plan for these changes, but have failed to negotiate the correct contracts."
Of the private journeys now being made instead, she said: "I find it bad for the environment, bad for the family and bad for me in terms of my professional career.
"It's also unfair on the children because they're having to be swapped around and they're probably going to end up missing school because of this."
Under the government guidance, vehicles with more than 22 seats must be wheelchair accessible, as well as meet more general accessibility requirements including seat, step and handrail specifications, which, the council says, are too expensive to implement.
Maintaining the scheme would also lead to inequalities, the authority said.
"It's expensive for the tax-payer to try and administer a system where we may not even have spaces on buses anyway," said councillor Jonathan Price.
"I would certainly like to see a form of school transport for 16 to 18-year-olds and we as an authority will always look to do the best we can."
A consultation exercise is being run until 12 October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk