Woman killed in Stafford Castle crash 'will be missed daily'

image sourceFamily handout
image captionAlison Meadows died after she was hit by a car near Stafford Castle

A woman who died after being hit by a car was a "very bubbly person", her family has said in a tribute.

Alison Meadow, from Western Downs in Stafford, was struck by the vehicle on Sunday at the junction of Derrington Lane and the A518 Newport Road, near Stafford Castle.

The 52-year-old's family said she adored her nieces and nephews "who will miss her daily".

A suspect has been released under investigation, police say.

The Staffordshire force said officers had arrested a 56-year-old man from Telford, Shropshire, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

