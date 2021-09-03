Woman killed in Stafford Castle crash 'will be missed daily'
- Published
A woman who died after being hit by a car was a "very bubbly person", her family has said in a tribute.
Alison Meadow, from Western Downs in Stafford, was struck by the vehicle on Sunday at the junction of Derrington Lane and the A518 Newport Road, near Stafford Castle.
The 52-year-old's family said she adored her nieces and nephews "who will miss her daily".
A suspect has been released under investigation, police say.
The Staffordshire force said officers had arrested a 56-year-old man from Telford, Shropshire, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.