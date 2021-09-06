Blacks Head pub in Tean collapses sending rubble into the street
One end of a pub has collapsed, scattering rubble into the street and causing traffic diversions.
The disused Blacks Head on High Street in Tean, Staffordshire, began to fall away at about midday on Monday.
Staffordshire Police said no-one had been reported missing or injured.
Local councillor Mark Deaville - who estimated about half the building had gone - said "it could have been so much worse".
He said "imagine that happening either at 08:30 with families walking to the local primary schools, or 16:00 when they are walking back".
The remaining structure is being reviewed by council building inspectors, according to police.
The A521 Draycott Road has been closed in both directions along High Street, with traffic diverted.
Police said the diversion would remain until the building could be safely demolished.
Planning permission was given in July 2020 to convert the pub building into a food store, with the village's existing Co-op shop set to relocate to the site.
