Mother wins court case over Staffordshire landfill site emissions
- Published
A mother has won a High Court battle over the regulation of a landfill site accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening their son's life.
Lawyers representing Mathew Richards say hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from Walleys Quarry, in Staffordshire, has worsened his underlying health issues.
The Environment Agency (EA) must now take more action to control emissions.
Mr Justice Fordham said he was not satisfied the EA had complied with its legal duties.
In delivering the court's 55-page judgement, Mr Justice Fordham said he was "satisfied that there is a direct effect on Mathew's home, family life and private life from adverse effects of severe environmental pollution".
Mathew's mother Rebecca Currie, who lives approximately 400m (1,312 ft) away from the landfill, said she was "overwhelmed" and felt a sense of "weird relief that my son is now going to breathe fresh air".
'David and Goliath case'
"The thought that a government body, the Environment Agency, was letting this happen and basically it was killing my son... I was really, really, angry and just glad now they've got to do something about it," she said.
The family's solicitor Rebekah Carrier said it had been a "David and Goliath case, where a mother has faced up to the government agency which is supposed to protect public health and yet has failed so badly to do so".
She said that if the Environment Agency failed to take the action set out by the court then further legal action might be taken.
The EA has yet to respond following the judgement.
Lawyers representing the family told a two-day High Court hearing in August there was a "public health emergency" and argued H2S emissions were affecting "hundreds and probably thousands of local people" near the site in Silverdale, near Newcastle-under-Lyme.
They asked for a court order requiring the EA to take "effective measures" to remove the risk to Mathew's life and his family's home posed by the noxious gas, which has a pungent eggy odour.
Mathew was born prematurely at 26 weeks with a chronic lung disease and needed oxygen support for 19 months. His doctor told the hearing the emissions were preventing his recovery and he risked developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the future.
In response, the EA had argued there is not a real and immediate risk to the five-year-old's life and it had already taken measures to monitor and control air quality levels.
After considering the evidence, Mr Justice Fordham ruled "real and significant change" was required "as a matter of urgency".
While he said he would not rule if there was a current breach by the watchdog, he said he was "not satisfied, on the evidence, that the EA has yet addressed its legal duties in the way that it must".
The judge called on the Environment Agency to reduce off-site odours and to cut daily H2S levels to a safe level by January 2022, to meet standards set out by authorities in the United States and by Public Health England.
That would mean reducing concentrations of hydrogen sulphide in the area to one part per billion, less than an eighth of the current levels.
He said the measures should "make a very real difference so far as the air which Mathew (and his community) breathes".
The Environment Agency was refused leave to appeal by the High Court and while it could take the case to the Court of Appeal, Ms Carrier said she hoped it would "put these complex legal proceedings behind it and get on and do its job and protect the people of Silverdale".
