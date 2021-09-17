Marcus Birks: Funeral for one-time Covid sceptic
A funeral service has been held for a man who was a Covid sceptic but later urged people to get vaccinated when he was hospitalised with the virus.
Musician Marcus Birks, 40, from Leek, Staffordshire, died in August after being admitted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
After initially declining the vaccine, he had said he was "shocked" to have become so unwell.
During the service, a tribute was read on behalf of his wife, Lis Birks.
Mrs Birks, who was pregnant with their son when her husband died, described him as her soul mate.
The tribute read: "Since the day we met there has never been a dull moment in our lives together.
"His passion, dedication, drive and commitment took me on a whirlwind 17-year journey down a path I could only have dreamed of going down."
The service was held at St Edwards Church in Leek.
While in hospital, Mr Birks said information about the virus had been skewed by social media and conspiracy theorists, and he had not had the vaccine.
Speaking to the BBC in August while in intensive care, Mr Birks said his symptoms started with a flu-like feeling, which got progressively worse.
"First thing I am going tell all my family to do is get the vaccine and anybody I see," he said.
