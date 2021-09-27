Staffordshire Police picks new chief constable
- Published
A new chief constable has been chosen by Staffordshire Police after the retirement of the previous boss.
Chris Noble, the assistant chief constable of Humberside Police, has been picked to succeed Gareth Morgan.
The county's police, fire and crime commissioner, Ben Adams, made the appointment.
Mr Adams is also set to appoint a new chief fire officer to replace Becci Bryant who is retiring after five years in the post.
Mr Noble was selected for the role from a shortlist of four, with the appointment expected to be formalised by the county's police panel in October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.