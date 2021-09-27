Louis Watkiss: Boy who died at Tamworth Snow Dome named
A 12-year-old boy who died after he was injured at an indoor ski centre has been named as Louis Watkiss.
Staffordshire Police were called to the Snow Dome in Tamworth on Friday to reports a child had been seriously injured.
Ambulance crews attended the scene, but Louis, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the scene a short time later.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances, with support from the Health and Safety Executive.
The family are being supported by officers.
"We would ask everyone to respect the family's right to grieve in private during this extremely difficult time," the force said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said previously its workers tried to save Louis, who died "after an incident on the slope".
A man who was also injured in the incident did not need treatment.
The venue, which has been closed since Friday, said in a statement: "The directors and staff are deeply shocked by what happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time.
"An investigation is currently being carried out by the authorities, and we are giving it our full co-operation."
Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said he was shocked by the "tragic news".
"We must wait for the circumstances to be established, but I would offer my deepest sympathies at this terrible time to the family and friends of the deceased and to everyone affected by this tragedy," he said.
On Friday, police urged members of the public not to share any images or footage from the incident.
