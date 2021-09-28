Tamworth SnowDome: 'Collision risk' focus after boy's death
- Published
An indoor ski centre where a 12-year-old boy died cannot resume full operation following orders by safety bosses.
The SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, is closed following Friday's fatal injury to Louis Watkiss.
But the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued a notice that means some facilities must stay off limits.
The order will only be lifted when the HSE is satisfied "risk of collision" management is suitable.
Louis, from nearby Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham, was hurt on a slope during an incident in which a man was also injured, and died at the scene.
An investigation is being led by Staffordshire Police, with support from the HSE.
The HSE says its prohibition notice "prevents the use of the parts of the venue, until the HSE is satisfied that systems in place to manage the risk of collision are suitable to address any ongoing risk to the safety of visitors and employees".
The operators of the SnowDome issued a statement at the weekend that said: "The directors and staff are deeply shocked by what happened, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time.
"An investigation is currently being carried out by the authorities, and we are giving it our full co-operation."
A notice on its website says it is unable to open until investigations into the death are complete and that it will be in touch with people who have bookings.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk