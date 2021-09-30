M6 carriageway closed in Staffordshire after lorry sheds load
- Published
A crashed lorry has shed its load of woodchips on the M6 in Staffordshire, closing a stretch of the carriageway.
The northbound side of the motorway was closed between junctions 14 and 15 near Stafford shortly after 06:00 BST.
A van and car were also involved in the incident in which the HGV overturned, resulting in two-hour delays, according to travel firm Inrix.
The stretch could remain closed throughout the morning, said Highways England.
Fuel has also been spilled on the surface of the motorway, with reported damage to a barrier that will need to be repaired.
The overturned vehicle has since been righted and work is continuing to clear the debris.
Drivers are being advised to follow diversion signs via the A34, re-joining the M6 at junction 15.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk