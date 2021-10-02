Ride to the Wall: Bikers converge on National Memorial Arboretum
- Published
Thousands of motorcyclists have taken part in an event to remember those who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.
The 14th Ride to the Wall saw riders and their passengers visit the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
A service was held following the ride to the base of the Armed Forces Memorial.
The annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Convoys of riders set out from 11 designated starting points including Drayton Manor and Telford Services in Shropshire.
A registered UK charity, Ride to the Wall is organised by volunteers, with funds raised by the event given to the arboretum to support its day-to-day running costs.
The memorial is engraved with the names of more than 16,000 servicemen and women killed since the end of World War Two.
Charity founder Martin Dickinson said it was "amazing" for the ride to have taken place this year.
"It's been a long, long time," he said.
"You stand on those steps and you look out and you just see a sea of black, and you realise we're doing something right and also that there are people who do still want to remember."
Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, who took part in the ride for the first time said: "It was such a privilege to have been asked.
"It was my very first time on a motorbike, so what a way to start - to go out on the largest rally that's going to happen in the country."
To date the event has raised more than £1.2m, which was "phenomenal," she said.
"Even last year when they didn't ride... they still raised over £100,000 for us."
