Cannock Chase drivers warned following deer deaths
- Published
Drivers are being urged to be on the look out for deer at a Staffordshire beauty spot after five animals died on the roads in just 48 hours.
Cannock Chase is home to a large herd of fallow deer, as well as smaller numbers of red deer and muntjac.
Police said deer fatalities often rose in the autumn as the animals became more active during the rutting season.
They said as deer were herding animals, one animal was often followed on to a road by another.
The local authority said verges had been cut back to give motorists a clearer view and that deer deterrent sensors were in place to warn the animals away from roads when cars were detected.
These react to a vehicle's headlights, triggering light and sound alarms to put the deer off.
Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture at Staffordshire County Council, said collisions were sometimes as equally fatal for motorists as deer.
She called on drivers to slow down when they saw warning signs.
Rangers also advised drivers to dip their headlights if they saw deer as full-beam lights sometimes caused the animals to freeze.
They also said drivers should not approach injured animals as they could be dangerous, and instead call police.
