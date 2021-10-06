Tamworth SnowDome: Louis Watkiss, 12, was talented saxophonist
The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after he was injured at an indoor ski centre have paid tribute to the talented saxophone player.
Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the SnowDome in Tamworth on 24 September.
His family said: "Louis was a studious pupil who enjoyed learning, showing immense curiosity about the world around him."
They said he was a son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend.
In the statement released by Staffordshire Police on Wednesday, they added: "Reaching Grade 5 at saxophone through the Royal Academy of Music, his involvement in two jazz ensembles demonstrated his passion for music."
'Our pride, our joy'
They said he supported Chelsea and England football clubs and followed England Cricket and Birmingham Bears, "regularly watching both sports".
He also enjoyed cheering on AJ and Tyson Fury for their big heavyweight fights, his family said.
Referring to his younger brother, they added: "We are so thankful George had five happy years with his brother, and he will hold dear the memory of Louis' stoic personality.
"With Louis' passing, we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated; although we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, Louis will remain forever in our hearts.
"We love Louis very much. Our pride. Our joy. Our love. We miss him so much it hurts," they said.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances, with support from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the force said.
The ski centre cannot resume full operation following orders by the HSE, who issued a notice that means some facilities must stay off limits.
The order will only be lifted when the HSE is satisfied "risk of collision" management is suitable.
