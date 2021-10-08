Final phase of 1,000-home development for Tamworth approved
Final plans for a new housing development with more than 1,000 homes have been approved for Tamworth.
The Borough Council unanimously backed the final stages of the development on the former golf course in Amington at a meeting on Tuesday.
Outline plans for the site off Eagle Drive have been approved for five years, however detailed plans for all four phases now have the green light.
There are set to be 1,037 new homes as well as landscaped open spaces.
Originally, developers Redrow hoped to build 1,100 homes, but told the council that "market conditions and constraints on the site" had them reduce that number by 63.
The final phase will include 91 homes, 16 of which are classed as affordable. There will be a mix of two one-bedroom, 53 two-bedroom, 29 three-bedroom and seven four or five-bedroom properties.
Three new cycle ways around the development were also approved by councillors.
