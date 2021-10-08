Stoke-on-Trent ceramics industry 'at risk' over gas price rise
Businesses in the ceramics industry may be forced to scale back or stop production due to the rise in gas prices, a trade body warned.
Natural gas prices are at record highs as economies around the world begin to recover from the Covid crisis.
Dr Laura Cohen, from the British Ceramic Confederation based in Stoke-on-Trent, said her members had seen prices double.
MP Jo Gideon has joined calls to help the ceramics sector with rising costs.
Dr Cohen told BBC Radio Stoke: "Some members are already facing higher gas, electricity and carbon prices internationally.
"We've got this triple whammy with this international competitiveness and the high prices are getting them considering scaling back production.
"As prices continue to go up and then the higher pricing extends, the other members are likely to be forced to stop production due to uneconomically high energy costs."
She said if there was a national shortfall in gas, ceramic businesses could be "forced off the gas network" and if that was to happen, a "forced quick shutdown" can cause "severe damage to kilns, which might threaten business viability."
Dr Cohen was among business leaders who met with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier to discuss rising costs.
Ms Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, said: "Energy has generally accounted for around 30% of total production costs for manufacturers.
"However, in recent weeks some have seen this sky-rocket to up to an eye-watering 60% and more which could lead them to consider scaling back or stopping production due to uneconomically high energy costs."
She said while some may associate tableware and gifts with the ceramics sector, they also help manufacture bricks, clay pipes, tiles, sanitaryware and other industrial ceramics, which might "disrupt other supply chains".
Ms Gideon added it had been a difficult time for her constituents and that they "desperately need investment to bring new well-paid jobs and opportunities for thousands of hard-working families."
Ceramics and potters have shaped the history of Stoke-on-Trent for centuries, turning out brands which have become household names, such as Wedgwood, Royal Doulton and Emma Bridgewater.
The city is often nicknamed The Potteries and to this day is still famous for its home-grown talent.
