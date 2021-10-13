Pets at Home worker dies after Stoke-on-Trent warehouse injury
- Published
A man who suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped in machinery at a Pets at Home warehouse has died.
Shaun Potter, 39, from Middleport, was airlifted to hospital after being critically injured at the firm's distribution centre in Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on 4 October.
The company said it was "devastated" by his death on Friday.
Staffordshire Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances with support from the local authority.
Emergency services were called to the distribution centre at 13:40 BST and firefighters had to use airbags to free Mr Potter from the machinery.
A Pets at Home spokesperson said: "We are devastated by the death of our colleague, Shaun. He was a valued colleague at our Campbell Road Distribution Centre and we will miss him very much.
"Our focus now is on supporting Shaun's family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time. We are also continuing to assist the relevant authorities with their investigations into this tragic event however we can."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk