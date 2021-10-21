Wedding fixed in 48 hours for Blurton bride given week to live
- Published
A wedding has been arranged in just 48 hours for a woman with a terminal illness who was told she had only a week to live.
Ann Ruddock, 56, from Blurton, Staffordshire, was joined on Thursday by about 40 family and friends when she married Keith Pearce, 55, at home.
It followed an appeal for help by the Douglas Macmillan Hospice to find everything needed for the day.
The couple got engaged 10 years ago but said they had not felt a rush to wed.
When Miss Ruddock was diagnosed with lung cancer, she was told she had between four and six months to live, but was given her updated, "unexpectedly short" prognosis on 19 October.
In a statement, the couple said: "We are so grateful to everyone who has donated items and offered their support over the last couple of days.
"We don't know the people who have helped us but we are so touched by everyone's kindness and willingness to help."
The couple were supported by hospice social worker Jackie Murray, who said: "When I found out about Ann's unexpectedly short prognosis and their wish to get married I was determined to do all I could to help them."
She added: "Keith and Ann are so warm and I feel so honoured that they have invited me into their home to share their special day with them."
The hospice was supported by Leek Weddings, a company run by Emma Wiseley that specialises in organising free weddings for people with a terminal illness.
Ms Wiseley said she was contacted by the hospice on the evening of 19 October and managed to get everything set up by 21 October after making appeals to the local community.
She said she had been busy but apart from the trickiness of finding a photographer at short notice, the organising was "pretty easy to be honest, because I have an amazing group of people to work with".
She added arranging the occasion had been fulfilling "because it's helping someone with their last wishes".