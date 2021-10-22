Macclesfield Town FC gym manager killed on way to work
- Published
A football club gym manager killed in a crash on her way to work has been remembered as "incredibly talented".
Anna Ledgar, 28, was hurt in Rocester, Staffordshire, on Monday and died later in hospital.
Her employer Macclesfield Town FC said she was "a much-loved friend" with an "unrelenting passion to help others".
Staffordshire Police has appealed for information and has asked witnesses to come forward.
Detectives said Ms Ledgar's Seat Leon crashed with a Peugeot at about 12:50 BST on the B5030 near Uttoxeter.
The resident of Abbots Bromley, near Rugeley, Staffordshire, was airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital where she died.
Macclesfield Town has set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for her family's charity of choice.
The club said Ms Ledgar was "a well-respected and incredibly talented member of our team, whose infectious personality never failed to brighten even the darkest of days".
"Anna had a whole lifetime ahead of her and despite the fact that the mental scars elicited from her passing will undoubtedly never heal, her vibrant legacy will forever remain in the hearts and minds of all who were privileged enough to know her."
The club has so far managed to raise almost £4,000.
