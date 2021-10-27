Murder charge over death of man in Stoke-in-Trent
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Stoke-on-Trent.
Keith Robert Rowlands, 44, was found in cardiac arrest at his home in Nellan Crescent in Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent at about 05:00 GMT on 19 December. He later died in hospital.
Joseph Steven Forster, 28, of Philip Street, Fenton, has been charged with murder, Staffordshire Police said.
He will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.
In a statement released after his death Mr Rowland's family said he was a "big softie who loved life and everyone around him, always up for a laugh and a brew".
"He loved his family and friends, his dog, going fishing, watching football and the city of Liverpool. He will always be missed by so many whose lives he touched," the tribute added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk