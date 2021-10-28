Two 13-year-old boys shot at in Stoke-on-Trent
Two 13-year-old boys have been shot at in Stoke-on-Trent, police have said.
The incident happened close to garages on Borrowdale Road near Spragg House Lane in Norton at about 22:05 BST on Wednesday.
Both boys were taken to hospital. Their conditions were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, Staffordshire Police said.
The force appealed to people in the area to check their CCTV or dashcam footage.
One boy was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and the other to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Det Insp Pete Goodwin, from CID, said: "I'm appealing for anyone with information or who saw what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible, as they may have vital information."
The force said extra officers would be in the area to offer reassurance.
