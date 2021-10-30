Audlem: Man's death treated as murder after post-mortem
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of man after police revealed he was attacked at a home in Cheshire.
Andrew Guy, 54, was assaulted at the address in Stafford Street, Audlem, on 16 October, detectives said.
He then went by car to an address in the nearby village of Buerton and his body was found the following morning.
Cheshire Police said they are treating his death as murder after a post-mortem examination.
A man and a woman have been arrested and remain in custody.
The force said it was not believed there was a wider threat to anyone else.
Det Ch Insp Helena Banusic said officers were appealing for information about Mr Guy's movements on the day he was attacked.
She said they knew he went to Stafford Street in a grey VW Polo between 17:00 and 22:00 that evening.
"We also know Andrew had spent the last four months living in the Bournemouth area and are appealing for anyone who knew him to come forward," she added.
