Man charged over Norton shooting of two boys aged 13
A man has been charged after two teenage boys were shot.
Police were called to garages on Borrowdale Road in Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 22:05 BST on Wednesday.
Both boys, aged 13, were taken to hospital and discharged the next day, the Staffordshire force said.
Kacy John Daniel Flynn has been charged with two counts of possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and three counts of Section 18 wounding.
The 24-year-old, of Chillington Way, Norton, was due on Monday to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.
