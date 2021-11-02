Crewe Alexandra fans suspended over racist abuse reports
- Published
Two football fans' attendance has been suspended amid reports of racist abuse at a match.
Crewe Alexandra said it had been made aware of an incident inside its stadium during Saturday's League One game with Milton Keynes Dons.
The club said two supporters would not be allowed to matches while police investigated.
Cheshire Constabulary confirmed a probe was under way.
The club has also informed the EFL and the Kick it Out campaign.
Crewe thanked those who reported the incident and said it would "not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination".
Police said officers had spoken to two men about the matter.
The force added its investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
