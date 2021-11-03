Two pupils at a Newcastle-under-Lyme school die during half-term
Two boys who attended the same school have died within a week of each other over the half-term break.
Mohammed Habib and Harry Towers were both pupils at St John Fisher Catholic College in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
The Staffordshire school said their deaths would have a huge impact on the community and it was supporting fellow pupils as well as the boys' families.
Head teacher Garrett Murray said the cause of the pupils' deaths had not yet been established.
Writing to parents, he said Mohammed, who was in year 10, died on 24 October and Harry, in year 11, six days later.
He said Mohammed was "devout in his faith" and had a "charitable nature" and "always looked out for others in need".
Harry was said to have a "wonderful sense of humour" and was "popular and loved by all his peers".
Mr Murray said both boys would be "deeply missed".
He said the school was "praying for [the boys], their families and friends and keeping them in our thoughts at this very difficult time."
Staffordshire County Council said its educational psychologists were supporting the school.
