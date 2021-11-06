BBC News

Man dies after being struck by van on Crewe crossing

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The collision happened on a pedestrian crossing in Crewe

A man has died after being hit by a van which then drove away without stopping.

The 23-year-old was struck on a pedestrian crossing outside the McDonalds on Macon Way, Crewe at around 17:30 GMT on 5 November.

The van failed to stop at the scene and would have "significant front end damage", Cheshire Police said.

Garages have been asked to report white van owners coming in for repairs matching this description. The man's next of kin have been informed.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.