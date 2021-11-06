Man dies after being struck by van on Crewe crossing
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a van which then drove away without stopping.
The 23-year-old was struck on a pedestrian crossing outside the McDonalds on Macon Way, Crewe at around 17:30 GMT on 5 November.
The van failed to stop at the scene and would have "significant front end damage", Cheshire Police said.
Garages have been asked to report white van owners coming in for repairs matching this description. The man's next of kin have been informed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.