Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Crewe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as part of an investigation into seven incidences of suspicious activity in Crewe.
Cheshire Police is investigating incidents reported against women between 31 October and 7 November.
They were reported in the Underwood Lane and West Street areas of the town.
Officers are continuing to question the 23-year-old suspect, who is from Crewe, and he remains in custody. Reassurance patrols are also taking place.
