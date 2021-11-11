BBC News

In pictures: Armistice Day marked at Alrewas Arboretum

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A service was held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

A service of remembrance has taken place at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day.

Hundreds of people, including veterans from past conflicts, attended the service, at the Armed Forces Memorial at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among those who observed a two-minute silence to honour all who have fallen since World War One.

The arboretum marked its 20th anniversary whilst its parent charity, the Royal British Legion, celebrated its centenary and thanked all those who have supported its work over the last 100 years.

Ceremonies have taken place across the UK.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The arboretum marked its 20th anniversary
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A two-minute silence was held at the arboretum service
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The service marked the end of World War One in 1918
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
About 200 veterans and family members attended the service
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among those who attended the service
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The Armed Forces memorial bears the names of more than 16,000 service personnel killed in the line of duty
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Wreaths were placed at the memorial

