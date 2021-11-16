Murder accused ex-police officer 'staged calls'
A former police officer accused of the 2003 murder of his pregnant partner "staged" calls to try to divert attention, a retrial heard.
Gary Walker, now 57, was alleged to have strangled Audra Bancroft, 36, in Burton-on-Trent after finding out she had run up a £4,000 debt on a credit card, the jury was told.
The court heard he made calls to her mobile suggesting she was not with him.
Jurors were told he was being retried after his 2004 conviction was quashed.
Prosecutor Rachel Brand QC told Warwick Crown Court Mr Walker had finished a night shift on 7 December 2003, a day before he was seen "frog-marching" the mother-of-three to their home in Shipley Close, Branston.
She told jurors immediately after he had attacked Ms Bancroft, he tried to deflect attention away from himself and suggest her ex-husband "might have been responsible" for her injuries.
"He told people he had found her in the street, already injured," she said.
Ms Brand said the ex-Avon and Somerset Police officer now claimed he was simply defending himself during an incident after they returned home.
Explaining the Crown's case, the prosecutor stated Ms Bancroft had left the house she shared with Mr Walker and walked to her ex-husband's home, arriving at about 00:00 GMT on 7 December.
Ms Brand said: "We say, ladies and gentlemen, that the evidence shows there was an argument brewing up... late that evening.
"Within minutes of her leaving to go round to her ex-husband's house, the defendant rang Audra's mobile telephone five times."
Ms Bancroft left her ex-husband's home at about 00:40 GMT on 8 December with no visible injuries, the court heard, and met Mr Walker in Regents Park Road, where the Crown say he assaulted her.
Ms Brand added witnesses who lived in Shipley Close heard voices and saw the defendant, who had worked for Staffordshire Police, propelling Ms Bancroft along.
The prosecutor said: "We say that he continued to assault her when he got her home."
After referring to voice messages Mr Walker left on his partner's mobile, Ms Brand said: "The messages said things like 'where are you?' and 'that's it, I've had enough, I'm leaving'."
Alleging three messages were left between 01:30 and 02:00 GMT when the defendant was with Ms Bancroft at their home, Ms Brand said: "So when he rang her mobile phone she was in the house with him.
"She must have been seriously injured by then.
"This was the defendant already attempting to create, not quite an alibi, but trying to deflect attention away from himself, by making calls to her mobile phone suggesting that she was not with him."
Defence QC David Emanuel said Mr Walker's case was that he had not assaulted his partner and any "force he used was in self-defence" after she "went for him with a potato peeler".
The trial continues.
