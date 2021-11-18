Justene Reece: Force 'could have done more' over stalking death
A police force has said it "could have done more" to prevent the death of a woman who killed herself due her ex-partner's controlling behaviour.
Nicholas Allen was jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of Justene Reece, from Stafford, who killed herself as a "direct result" of his behaviour.
A domestic homicide review (DHR) made several recommendations to Staffordshire Police.
The force said it had improved safeguarding procedures and training.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had already investigated the force's response and said it "missed the bigger picture" of Allen's offending and did not link nearly half the reports of stalking.
Allen was described in the DHR, which was published on Thursday, as a high-risk domestic abuse offender with a history of offences involving former partners.
Just two weeks after 46-year-old Ms Reece moved in with him, she reportedly told a friend she felt she was living with a "psychopath".
She went on to report numerous incidents of domestic abuse over the 15 months before her death, the report said.
In February 2017, Ms Reece challenged a decision by the force to take no further action against Allen after his arrest for stalking and harassment under the victim's "right to review" police actions, but the decision was upheld.
She was found hanged at her home two days later, the report said.
Deputy Chief Constable Justin Bibby said: "As a force, we could have done more to prevent the tragic death of Justene and this is evident through the recommendations within the DHR.
"We welcome the scrutiny provided by the DHR and IOPC and since Justene's death, we have made improvements to our safeguarding and investigative approach to stalking."
The force also said since the IOPC investigation in 2019, seven officers and a member of police staff have received non-disciplinary action for not complying with force policy and procedures.
The review recommended that all senior officers and staff, with the responsibility for determining right to review applications, are reminded of the importance of independence and transparency.
It also recommended they consider the impact of this on any previous involvement with the individuals or case concerned when deciding who should undertake the review.
