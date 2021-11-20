Avian flu: Two birds found dead at Chasewater Country Park
Two wild birds found dead at a country park had avian flu, a council has confirmed.
Visitors to Chasewater Country Park in Staffordshire have been asked not to feed birds and to keep dogs on leads to help prevent the spread.
The risk to the public from the strain of avian flu is "very low", Victoria Wilson from the county council said.
Dead or injured birds should be reported to the Defra helpline, she added.
Ms Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards animal health at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We have seen first-hand earlier this year the impact of an outbreak of avian influenza.
"It's really important we are aware and do what we can to reduce the spread of it."
The cases in Staffordshire follow similar outbreaks in Stratford-upon-Avon and Worcestershire.
