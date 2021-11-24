Gypsy families appeal against Staffordshire caravan site refusal
- Published
Gypsy families are hoping to be allowed to stay on a caravan site set up without planning permission.
The families set up camp on the former Blackbrook Nurseries site, Staffordshire, in 2020.
An application for consent for four gypsy pitches and other buildings was rejected by Newcastle under Lyme Borough Council in August 2020.
An appeal against the decision has been launched and a four-day planning inquiry began on Tuesday.
The hearing was told the council has not changed its view the site is "an unacceptable location" for residential development, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The unauthorised development causes significant harm to the character and appearance of the area," barrister Jack Smyth said.
Mark Willers QC, representing the families, said there were a lack of alternative sites and the rights of those living on site had to be considered.
"In weighing those against the harm that may have been found to arise from the development, we would invite you to conclude that in this case permanent permission ought to be granted," he said.
Planning inspector Frances Mahoney is expected to hear submissions from both sides and visit the site.
More than 230 people objected to the application in 2020 for reasons including inappropriate development in the open countryside and flooding concerns.
