Apartments, bars and cafes planned for £60m Stoke-on-Trent regeneration
- Published
A former industrial site could be transformed into a "vibrant" area of homes, bars and cafes under a £60m scheme.
The proposals for the Goods Yard area in Stoke-on-Trent, near the railway station, received £16m from the government's Levelling Up Fund.
Developer Capital & Centric said the plans include a public square for pop-up events.
A derelict signal box at the site will be restored and turned into a cafe bar.
The plans, which have been submitted to the city council, also include 170 apartments, a restored warehouse and reopening the water's edge to the public.
The designs "really celebrates the heritage of the area", Tim Heatley, from Capital & Centric said.
