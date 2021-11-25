Ceramics firms in Stoke-on-Trent may halt work due to gas costs
Ceramics firms in Stoke-on-Trent are considering halting work in December due to rising gas prices, a city MP warned.
Natural gas prices have continued to soar over the past few weeks as world economies recover from the pandemic.
The costs may force firms to pay staff not to work rather than face high energy costs, Stoke-on-Trent South MP Jack Brereton said in a Commons debate.
The government said is is monitoring the situation.
The ceramics firms have full order books, Mr Brereton told MPs, but "fear it will be cheaper to pay employees not to work than to incur costs of the necessary amount of gas and electricity".
Business minister Lee Rowley said the government was aware of the strength of feeling in the ceramics industry.
He added ministers would work with the city's MPs and businesses in the next few months "to see what is possible".
