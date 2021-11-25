Walleys Quarry: Landfill owners fail in legal bid to block protests
The operators of a quarry which has been criticised for its gas emissions have failed in a legal bid to block some protests.
Walleys Quarry Ltd had sought an injunction against demonstrators who trespass or intimidate staff.
But the company said a judge had ruled against it "due to legal technicalities around timings".
People living near the site in Silverdale, Staffordshire, have demanded action over the emissions.
They have previously complained of breathing difficulties and claimed it was worse since the beginning of the year.
In September, the High Court ruled the Environment Agency must do more to monitor the actions of the quarry owner to ensure levels of hydrogen sulphide gas from the quarry are cut.
Demonstrations have been regularly held at the site for nearly a year.
The company said it had taken the decision to seek an injunction because it had to "protect our legitimate business interests and, particularly, those of our staff".
It said it planned to reapply to the court in the "near future" for a similar injunction.
It added in delivering his decision, the judge had also given a strong warning to protesters not to take any unlawful action.
